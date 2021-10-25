DRC-DDG Legal Alert: Issue 68, October 2021 [EN/UK]

Cabinet Registers Draft Law On the Principles of State Policy of the Transition Period at the Parliament

On 4 August 2021, the Cabinet approved the Draft Law On the Principles of State Policy of the Transition Period, registered at the Parliament as Draft Law No. 5844 on 9 August 2021. The Draft is developed according to the requirements of the Cabinet Priority Action Plan for 2021 and the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council on Peaceful Settlement Process Revitalisation.

The Draft Law is to be reviewed by the focal Parliamentary Committee before it can be presented for the initial hearing at the parliamentary plenary session. Meanwhile, the Draft has been reviewed by the European Commission for Democracy Through Law (i.e., the Venice Commission), which published its opinion on the matter on 18 October 2021 (see Section 5).

AIM OF THE DRAFT LAW