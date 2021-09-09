DRC-DDG Legal Alert: Issue 66, July 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

President Signs Law Removing Liability for Illegal Contact Line Crossing When Committed for Humanitarian Reasons

On 22 July 2021, the President signed Law No. 1583-IX exempting NGCA residents from liability for illegally crossing the contact line outside of the check-points (EECPs) if the purpose of the crossing falls within one of the ‘humanitarian grounds specified by the Cabinet’. The exemption is applicable only during the times of the quarantine or when the check-points are non-operational for other reasons.

The list of ‘humanitarian grounds’ is not prescribed by the Law – instead, it has to be provided by the Cabinet. However, a non-exclusive list of humanitarian grounds for crossing the EECPs during the current movement restriction regimes is specified under Cabinet Resolution No. 367. Among other grounds, the list includes:

 Need to access medical treatment;

 Death or severe illness of a family member;

 Acceptance of inheritance.

Each particular case requires documentary proof ‘whenever possible’.