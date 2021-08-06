DRC-DDG Legal Alert: Issue 65, June 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

1. President Signs National Security and Defence Council’s Decision On Peaceful Settlement Process Revitalisation

On 2 June 2021, President issued Decree No. 226/2021, adopting National Security and Defence Council’s (NSDC) Decision ‘On Peaceful Settlement Process Revitalisation in Regard to Situation in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions’. Concerning the humanitarian context, the Decision lists the following tasks for the government:

To the Cabinet:

In two months – to submit to the Parliament Draft Laws on the matters of overcoming consequences of the armed conflict, peacebuilding, and transitional justice in Luhansk and Donetsk regions;

In three months – to update the State Programme for Recovery and Peacebuilding in eastern regions of Ukraine1 and prolong it up until the end of 2023;

In three months – to ensure the functioning of a foreign broadcasting network.

Before January 2022 – to complete arrangements around entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) in Luhansk and Donetsk regions and their infrastructure, including deployment and enhancement of logistic and service centres;

Unspecified time – to establish a Centre for the Registration of Human Rights Violation Cases and Damages, Committed and Dealt as a Result of the ‘Russian Aggression’ (the Centre will be responsible for documentation and monitoring of such matters and supporting Ukraine’s in claims against Russia);

To the Ministry of Culture and Informational Policy:

Biannually – to report to the NSDC on the actions taken in ensuring stabilisation and peacebuilding in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

To the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: