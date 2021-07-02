DRC-DDG Legal Alert: Issue 64, May 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

1. Supreme Court Negates Practice of Requiring Registration Refusal Certificate as Condition for Initiating Judicial Proceedings

Background: NGCA residents seeking registration of birth or death that occurred in NGCA have to go through a judicial process in the GCA to obtain a court ruling and further submit it to the civil acts registration body. However, under the existing practice, such judicial process can only be initiated after the applicant initially obtains a Refusal Certificate from the civil acts registration body. This unnecessary box-ticking procedural requirement comes at a heavy cost to the NGCA residents who have to make additional travel arrangements.

Recent Developments: On 22 April 2021, the Supreme Court of Ukraine reviewed a petition regarding the judicial practice of establishment of birth/death facts occurred within the NGCA, filed by the Deputy PrimeMinister of Ukraine in charge of the Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories’ Reintegration.

Findings of the Supreme Court and its Force: