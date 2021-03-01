DRC-DDG Legal Alert: Coronavirus - Issue 60, January 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

1. Cabinet Provides Priority Kindergarten Access to IDP Children

Background: In 2019, nearly 1.23 million children attended kindergartens (both private and public), while the kindergartens had official capacity to offer services to only 1.15 million children.1 The situation differs between the rural and urban areas: overloading of kindergartens is reported by 26% of the parents in the countryside and 39% in cities where the limit is sometimes three times surpassed.2 Even when exceeding their capacities, kindergartens cover only 58% of children of the eligible age. At the same time, 14% of unemployed IDPs are taking care of children and do other housework.3 Recent Developments: On 27 January 2021, the Cabinet issued Resolution No. 86, amending the framework for the functioning of kindergartens in Ukraine. Among other novelties of the amendment, IDP children and child victims of the conflict4 are entitled to priority access to communal and state-owned kindergartens (which represent over 98% of kindergartens in Ukraine5 ). Priority access has already been granted to other groups of children on certain strict criteria. These priority groups, however, are unlikely to undermine the effectiveness of the newly introduced priority access benefits for IDP children because they are limited in size.