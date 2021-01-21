DRC-DDG Analysis of Conflict-Related Provisions of State Budget 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

On 15 December 2020, the Parliament adopted State budget 2021. The State budget 2021 indicators are provided in comparison with the related indicators for 2018, 2019, and 2020. All the indicators are provided in UAH. Following tables and other information are generated from the data provided in State budgets for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Table 1 provides the basic State budget indicators and social indicators which are used for the calculation of social benefits, including those available for IDPs.