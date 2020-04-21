Dmytro Kuleba: Korea has disbursed a USD 700,000 assistance to Ukraine to curb coronavirus

The Government of the Republic of Korea has allocated USD 700,000 to assist Ukraine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be spent on the purchase of Korean laboratory test kits and the support under the UN Humanitarian Response Plan.

The decision was a result of the talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on April 10, as well as a meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Kwon Ki-Chang on March 31.

“The assistance is to be provided in two directions. The sum of USD 300,000 will be directed in the form of a batch of Korean lab test kits or the purchase of such test kits. This is not a loan, but humanitarian aid. Korea will transfer another part of assistance worth USD 400,000 to the United Nations Organization, the Common Humanitarian Fund,” the Foreign Minister explained.

Dmytro Kuleba expressed his deep gratitude to Korean partners for such important assistance to our country.