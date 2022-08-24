Direct Relief Works with Ukrainian Ministry of Health and Global Drug Makers to Deliver 890 Tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began six months ago this week, Direct Relief has secured and delivered more than 890 tons of medicine and medical supplies (2,487 pallets) to help the people of Ukraine. Direct Relief has brought this aid to Ukraine through partnerships with Ukraine's Ministry of Health and many of the world's leading healthcare companies to address the short-term lack of medical product access given supply interruptions caused by the conflict.

Under a collaboration agreement, Ukraine's Ministry of Health is working with Direct Relief to secure medicine donations from pharmaceutical manufacturers, enabling the use of Direct Relief's existing contractual and working relationships, smoothing the processes of securing the drugs and then ensuring their timely delivery. Direct Relief has secured and delivered critical medical aid (with over 10% of the pallets requiring cold-chain handling and logistics) specifically requested or approved by the Ministry of Health since the war began. Direct Relief began its collaboration with Ukraine's Ministry of Health in the year before the invasion working together to provide monoclonal antibody therapies to help address the large Covid-19 outbreaks in the country.

Novo Nordisk Manufactures Insulin Specifically for Ukraine Donation

Among the large prescription medicine donors is Novo Nordisk A/S, which has provided many different types of human and analog insulin for Direct Relief's humanitarian response in Ukraine, including a large donation of insulin that was manufactured to donate specifically for Direct Relief's humanitarian efforts. In total, the Denmark-based company has helped meet the needs of tens of thousands of patients with diabetes.

"While we are still deeply concerned with the ongoing aggression against Ukraine, we are grateful that we have been able to team up with Direct Relief, other humanitarian actors and the Ministry of Health to safeguard the supply of our lifesaving medicines to the people who depend on them in Ukraine. I would like to extend my gratitude to the staff of Direct Relief, who work tirelessly in times of crises to serve unmet needs for health care around the world," said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, President and CEO of Novo Nordisk.

Pfizer Donates Critical Anti-infective and Other Medicines to Direct Relief for Ukraine

Pfizer has been among the largest donors to Direct Relief's response in Ukraine, providing lifesaving therapies to address severe bacterial and fungal infections, as well as medicines to treat patients with Covid-19 infections, which was very important given the recent Covid-19 waves that impacted Ukraine over the past six months. In addition, Pfizer provided various chronic disease medicines and therapies to address uncontrolled bleeding (critical for trauma and wound victims) and chemical warfare antidotes. Pfizer made these donations to Direct Relief's Ukraine response from the United States and its European affiliates.

Caroline Roan, Pfizer Senior Vice President of Global Health and Social Impact, said: "Ensuring critical medicines continue to reach patients impacted by this tragic and challenging war is paramount to Pfizer. We are committed to contributing to ongoing humanitarian efforts that support the safety, health and wellbeing of people affected by these terrible events. We are very proud to be one of Direct Relief's largest donors in this program -- as part of our broader humanitarian commitments in support of the people of Ukraine, and complementing our efforts to improve access to healthcare worldwide."

Baxter Donates 10 Truckloads of IV Fluids, Dialysis-Related Products, and More for Ukraine

Baxter International Inc. made one of the largest donations by volume, delivering to Direct Relief more than ten truckloads of critical medical products needed for Ukrainian patients with trauma and wounds, as well as vulnerable patients with renal conditions that required dialysis.

Given the critical need within Ukraine, Baxter provided the products from its facility in nearby Poland, allowing more time to get these essential medicines where they are needed.

"We are deeply grateful to the Direct Relief team for their incredible actions in Ukraine and surrounding countries and are proud to have supported their efforts with donations of more than 100 different types of Baxter products. Our longstanding partnership has been a critical factor in our response efforts as we collaborate on community health needs in the region," said ​Cristiano Franzi, ​Senior Vice President, and President, EMEA, Baxter International Inc.

The list of pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers that made large product donations through Direct Relief (and examples of the types of products provided) to benefit the Ukrainian people include: