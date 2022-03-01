Direct Relief Commits $500K for Ukraine Crisis, Mobilizes Medical Aid

Direct Relief announced today that it will commit $500,000 to support health efforts in Ukraine and surrounding countries absorbing refugees fleeing violence and disruption. The organization is also in communication with regional organizations to coordinate medical support for refugee communities. Emergency Health Kits and medical backpacks for triage care are being offered up to health providers in the region, and the organization is making available its inventory of medical aid, and has humanitarian channels in Europe for further response.

The organization has shipped $26 million in medical aid to Ukraine over the past six months, with the most recent cache of support arriving last week containing $5.4 million in medical aid for a Ukrainian NGO that serves hospitals, ambulance stations and medical centers. The most recent shipment included mental health and cardiovascular medications, IV fluids, and more.

Direct Relief, which has staff in Europe, has been in communication with the U.N., multiple Ministries of Health, as well as local NGOs to support medical needs as they become known. Health concerns during this time include medical needs for thousands of people that have been internally displaced within Ukraine, particularly in the eastern portion of the country, and many others that have fled into refugee camps that have been established in the neighboring countries of Moldova, Poland, and others.

" Direct Relief was created out of the ashes of WWII by Europeans who fled," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief CEO and President. "It's stunning and sad that humanitarian assistance is needed again in the same neighborhood, but it's definitely consistent with our organization's roots, initial focus, and longstanding mission."

Direct Relief will continue to respond.