Dire humanitarian situation ‘more acute’ as war in Ukraine escalates

Following the massive missile strikes by Russia in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the cities of Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia earlier this week, Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Spes-Ukraine have issued a joint statement reiterating their strong call for “an end to the violence”.

Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine and Father Vyacheslav Grynevych, CEO of Caritas Spes-Ukraine, say the latest deadly strike has “made an already difficult humanitarian situation, more acute, as the country prepares for what promise to be difficult winter months ahead”.

At least 14 people were killed and around 100 people were injured as a result of the blasts across the European nation. The population is gripped with fear and there is tremendous psychological stress on the people. To date, Caritas reports no staff members were harmed during this latest act of violence.

“Those affected by these strikes were ordinary people trying to go about their everyday lives; parents taking children to school; people on their way to work. People across the country, including Caritas staff, have reached out to each other, to their friends and loved ones today, to ask ‘are you in safety?’ praying for an answer,” reads the statement.

In many areas, internet or mobile connection, water and electricity have been cut. In addition, civilian infrastructure has been destroyed including homes, schools and medical facilities.

“As a Caritas network we stand in prayer with those who were affected today and remain dedicated to continuing our response to the needs on the ground as we are able.”

In solidarity with Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Spes-Ukraine, Caritas Internationalis is calling on the confederation and the international community to not forget those most in need in Ukraine, particularly with the approach of winter, and to support Caritas life-saving work in the country.

Caritas Internationalis Secretary General. Aloysius John says, “The war continues, the sufferings are tremendous, innocent lives are sacrificed. Humanity cannot lend a deaf ear to the thunder of the canons, the deafening indiscriminate air strikes and explosion of bombs on civilians, terrorising innocent civilians. Peace is possible, but without a political will, this war will only escalate in total indifference to human sufferings”.