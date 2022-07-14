Digital Transformation Ministry and UNDP launch new educational series of videos on psychological assistance [EN/UK]

The course offers helpful tips from psychologists about how to deal with psychological stress in wartime

Kyiv, 14 July 2021 – A new series of educational videos “Psychological Support for Civilians: How to Help Yourself and Your Loved Ones” is now available on the Diia.Education platform.

The new course offers psychologists’ advice to help everyone maintain their mental wellbeing under stressful conditions. It consists of 15 videos, each four to eight minutes long, that explain how people can help their family and close friends maintain sound mental health during the war.

Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation and European Integration Valeria Ionan said the Ministry of Digital Transformation is adapting its activities to meet the most urgent needs of Ukrainians during the full-scale war.

“This is why we’re launching a new educational series on dealing with psycho-emotional tension,” she said.

“This is one of the largest and most pervasive issues. Please share this series with your friends and family members to help them deal with stress and anxiety.”

The course will help Ukrainians:

Learn how to overcome stress and tension

Help their children overcome negative emotions

Learn how to manage negative thinking

Resolve misunderstandings

Deal with psychological traumas

Learn about the stages of grief

Olena Ursu, the head of UNDP in Ukraine’s Democratic Governance Team, said that access to healthcare and psychological assistance is essential as the war seriously affects all Ukrainians.

“Millions of Ukrainians are living in constant fear and anxiety and require assistance to alleviate the stress,” Ursu said.

“We at UNDP believe that launching a series of educational videos will allow Ukrainians obtain psychological first aid, helping them cope with exhaustion and anxiety, and teaching them how they can help their loved ones.”

The course was developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, with the support of the UNDP Human Rights for Ukraine Project, which is implemented and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and the Digital, Inclusive, Accessible: Support to Digitalisation of Public Services in Ukraine (DIA Support Project), implemented with the financial support of Sweden.

