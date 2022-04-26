Despite the constant danger, volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross continue to help the people in Luhanska Oblast [EN/UK]

They stay in their places and make every effort to support the victims. Humanitarian aid headquarters was set up, where people can get food, water, medicine, clothes and other necessities every day. Volunteers go to less mobile people and give the necessary help. Assistance is also being delivered to bomb shelters, where more than 150 people are hiding from constant shelling.

Together with medical staff, volunteers of Emergency response team of Ukrainian Red Cross provide first aid to the injured. Besides, they help to evacuate the population, which due to the state of health are not able to leave on their own.

We are close.