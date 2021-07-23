Desk Research: Best International Practices on IDPs Integration Criteria and Indicators 2020 Case Studies: Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Serbia [EN/UK]

Substantial evidence on the needs and the integration level of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is an essential prerequisite for formulating a comprehensive policy response towards durable solutions for IDPs.

After the sixth year of internal displacement in Ukraine, official statistics on IDPs remain scarce. In 2017, the Government of Ukraine declared its intentions to introduce regular monitoring of IDPs integration and their needs. This objective was reflected in one of the strategic directions outlined in the National Strategy of IDPs Integration and Implementation of Durable Solutions to Internal Displacement

2017–2020 (the National IDPs Integration Strategy 2017–2020). Even though many initiatives were introduced and implemented by the Government of Ukraine to achieve durable solutions for IDPs within this Strategy, so far, the intentions to implement the monitoring process have not been materialised.

As of 2020, the data on IDPs’ needs and their integration level is based solely on the operational data produced by humanitarian organisations. The National Monitoring System on the Situation of IDPs in Ukraine (NMS conducted by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)), Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA implemented by REACH) as well as other surveys undertaken by international organisations working in Ukraine, serve as key data sources for advising the government on its policies on durable solutions for IDPs. The limited capacities of the Government of Ukraine to collect and compile statistics on IDPs progress towards durable solutions renders it fully dependent on the assistance of humanitarian organisations and, therefore, restricted in its ability to formulate evidence-based policies.

In July 2020, the Danish Refugee Council-Danish Demining Group (DRC-DDG) launched the project ‘IDPs Integration Support Initiative in Ukraine’ with the financial support of the USAID DG East Activity.

The project aims to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories (MRTOT) to lead the evidence-based policy planning towards the integration of IDPs in Ukraine. In particular, the project aims to address the capacity needs of the MRTOT for establishing criteria and indicators to measure IDPs integration in Ukraine, based on the best national and international practices.

This report is a background paper outlining the desk research results on the best international prac-tices of measuring IDPs integration. Along with the thematic consultation meetings with the key stake-holders and the ultimate beneficiaries, the goal of this desk research is to inform the Concept Paper on IDPs integration criteria and indicators which will be developed as an implementation guide for the implementation of the state monitoring of IDPs integration into the host territorial communities in Ukraine.

The desk research report lays out the global recommendations on compiling IDPs statistics, provides a review of the current policies and the overall situation with the statistics on IDPs in Ukraine, presents and analyses the experiences of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Serbia in compiling statistics on the IDPs integration. All recommendations produced through the desk research are preliminary and were developed to inform the Concept Paper which will contain concrete recommendations to the MR-TOT on the measure of IDPs’ local integration.

DRC-DDG would like to express its special gratitude to Joint IDP Profiling Service (JIPS) for the thorough consultations and guidance provided at the differ-ent stages of this desk research.