Department of State Partners with GoFundMe.org

MARCH 9, 2022

The Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships has established a public-private partnership with GoFundMe.org to direct funds to organizations that are helping to address the humanitarian needs of those impacted by the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine. This partnership with GoFundMe.org is designed to mobilize private-sector donations and individual giving to support relief organizations aiding those impacted by Russia’s actions.

Businesses, philanthropies, and individuals interested in supporting the humanitarian response can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ukraine-humanitarian-fund to learn more. Please note: while recipient organizations identified have undergone due diligence, the Department must disclaim any and all responsibility or liability for donor and GoFundMe transactions relating to this fundraiser.

To help promote the campaign on social media, donors are encouraged to include the campaign’s website and the hashtag #UnitedWithUkraine in social media posts.

To learn more about how to partner with the U.S. Department of State, interested parties can contact the Office of Global Partnerships at partnerships@state.gov. For further updates, visit https://www.state.gov/united-with-ukraine/ or follow @GPatState on Twitter.