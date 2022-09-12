Denmark contributes $3.6 million to protect women and girls' health and rights in Ukraine and Moldova

UNITED NATIONS, New York - The Government of Denmark has contributed 25 million Danish Krone (US$3.6 million) to UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, for its humanitarian response in Ukraine and Moldova. The funding will enable UNFPA to continue prioritizing the reproductive health and protection needs of women and girls affected by the war in Ukraine.

As the conflict enters its seventh month, UNFPA remains dedicated to upholding the rights of women and girls whose lives have been upended by the war. The vast majority of people who have fled the country are women and children, who urgently need health and protection assistance. In the last six months, UNFPA has reached over 6 million people with humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including through the provision of more than 95 tons of sexual and reproductive health medicines and supplies distributed across Ukraine and Moldova, and the delivery of 25,000 dignity kits.

Denmark’s contribution will help support UNFPA’s humanitarian response to ensure safe births, reproductive health, and address gender-based violence and mental trauma among women and young people. With more than 530 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine, reported by WHO as of 12 September, pregnant women are being forced to leave war-torn areas and traveling to other regions of the country to seek help, where staff and supplies are increasingly scarce. UNFPA will scale up its sexual and reproductive health services and increase access to medical assistance for women and girls, particularly in conflict-ridden and hard-to-reach areas.

UNFPA is also scaling up and strengthening its mental health support , especially for women, girls and young people who have lost relatives, homes, education and career opportunities. UNFPA is running integrated psychosocial programmes to help improve the mental health and well-being of young people affected by the war. In Moldova, UNFPA-supported “Orange Safe Spaces” and mobile teams are offering immediate support and counseling to women and girls, and serve as an entry point for services and referrals for gender-based violence and reproductive health.

“This new contribution from Denmark will go a long way in assisting women and girls who are lacking access to quality reproductive health and protection services as a result of the war,” said Florence Bauer, UNFPA Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. “This will allow UNFPA to continue prioritizing the unique needs of women and girls in the midst of conflict.”

The war in Ukraine is having a devastating impact on the lives of women and girls, in Ukraine, and around the world. UNFPA requires flexible resources to meet the needs of women and girls and to safeguard their rights and choices. In 2021, Denmark was the sixth-highest core contributor to UNFPA. The country has been a longstanding partner in support of UNFPA’s humanitarian action to end gender-based violence and protect sexual and reproductive health and rights.

“More than 6 months of war have taken a dramatic toll on the people of Ukraine,” said Mr. Flemming Møller Mortensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Minister for Nordic Cooperation of Denmark. “Denmark supports UNFPA in prioritizing the protection and reproductive health needs of women and young people affected by the war.”