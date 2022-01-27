Declaration of the advisors to the N4 Heads of States and Governments

The advisors to the N4 heads of state and government, with the participation of representatives of the Foreign ministries convened in Paris on January 26, 2022.

They reaffirm that the Minsk agreements are the basis of the work of the Normandy format and are committed to reduce current disagreements on the way forward.

They support unconditional observance of the cease fire and full adherence to the measures to strengthen the cease fire of 22 July 2020 regardless of differences on other issues of the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

They discussed the importance for the TCG and its working groups to intensify their work with a view of swift progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

They agree to meet again in two weeks in Berlin.