Data and Information Sensitivity Classification Ukraine (Last updated: 21 June 2022)

“This Data and Information Sensitivity Classification for Ukraine informs the responsible sharing of operational data and information in the humanitarian response in Ukraine. The classification is meant as a general reference, not as a hard restriction and exceptions may be made. The classification is subject to change as the response environment develops. For questions about or feedback on the classification and for support in applying it, reach out to the UN OCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data via berens@un.org and campo2@un.org.”

