Data and Information Sensitivity Classification Ukraine

Background information

This Data and Information Sensitivity Classification for Ukraine informs the responsible sharing of data and information types in 4 levels of sensitivity: ‘Low or No’, ‘Moderate’, ‘High’ and ‘Severe’. The classification is subject to change as the response environment develops.

The classification is meant as a general reference, not as a hard restriction and exceptions may be made. For questions about or feedback on the classification and for support in applying it, reach out to the UN OCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data via berens@un.org and campo2@un.org.