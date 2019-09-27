Daily Report 229/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 27 September 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 27 Sep 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and the same number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- A man from the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district was injured due to small-arms fire.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas working on the foundations of a pedestrian bypass bridge and members of the armed formations burning wood and trash along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.
- The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines in Kamianka and between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna, to power lines in Novoluhanske, as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including near government-controlled Topolyne and at a checkpoint of the armed formations near the Petrivske disengagement area.