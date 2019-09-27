27 Sep 2019

Daily Report 229/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 27 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and the same number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
  • A man from the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district was injured due to small-arms fire.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas working on the foundations of a pedestrian bypass bridge and members of the armed formations burning wood and trash along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines in Kamianka and between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna, to power lines in Novoluhanske, as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including near government-controlled Topolyne and at a checkpoint of the armed formations near the Petrivske disengagement area.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.