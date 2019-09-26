Daily Report 228/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 26 September 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 26 Sep 2019 — View Original
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 25 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number in Luhansk region.
- The SMM followed up on injuries sustained by a woman due to shelling in Roza.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas working on the pedestrian bypass bridge, painting steel cables on both sides of the road north of the bridge, and cutting trees and clearing vegetation.
- The SMM again observed anti-tank mines near the Petrivske disengagement.
- It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
- The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna, water pipelines near Kamianka and Zaitseve and an electricity substation in Betmanove, as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a non-government-controlled checkpoint near the Petrivske disengagement area and a heavy weapons holding area in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.