Daily Report 226/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 24 September 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 24 Sep 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas working on pillars for the pedestrian bypass bridge as well as workers from non-government-controlled areas clearing vegetation and conducting demining activities.
- The SMM observed new trenches inside and close to the Zolote disengagement area; it also saw anti-tank mines and new trenches near the Petrivske disengagement area.
- The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to power lines in Spartak and the drilling of wells near Raivka.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Shevchenko, and Petrivske.