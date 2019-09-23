23 Sep 2019

Daily Report 225/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 22 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 20 and 21 September, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
  • Between the evenings of 21 and 22 September, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini unmanned aerial vehicle near Bohdanivka.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers clearing vegetation, working on pillars for the pedestrian bypass bridge, welding parts of the metal bridge structure, laying asphalt on the bridge, and cutting and welding roadside steel fencing cables.
  • The SMM observed anti-tank mines near the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas.
  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, including at the former Luhansk international airport.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of essential civilian infrastructure and the drilling of wells near Raivka.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Zaichenko, and Petrivske.

