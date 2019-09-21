21 Sep 2019

Daily Report 224/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 21 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 21 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (903.7 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 20 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas working on the foundations of a bypass bridge east of the broken section of the bridge and installing street lights.

  • It recorded ceasefire violations assessed as inside the Petrivske disengagement area and directed at the SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the area.

  • The Mission saw 39 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all in non-government-controlled areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines and power lines.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints in and near Petrivske and Verkhnoshyrokivske, both in non-government-controlled areas.

