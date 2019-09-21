Daily Report 224/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 21 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 20 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas working on the foundations of a bypass bridge east of the broken section of the bridge and installing street lights.

It recorded ceasefire violations assessed as inside the Petrivske disengagement area and directed at the SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the area.

The Mission saw 39 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all in non-government-controlled areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines and power lines.