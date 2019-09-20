Daily Report 223/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 20 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 19 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, and more ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas working on the foundations of a bypass bridge east of the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission observed demining activities inside the disengagement area near Zolote and was, as a result, able to cross through.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines and power lines.