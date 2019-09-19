Daily Report 222/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 19 September 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, and again recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas placing concrete slabs near the broken section of the bridge and, outside of the disengagement area, saw workers from non-governmentcontrolled areas placing concrete slabs near the Prince Ihor monument.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including water, electrical, and sewage infrastructure repairs near Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Horlivka, Zaitseve, Novoluhanske, and the Donetsk Filtration Station. Repairs to electrical works near Holmivskyi were completed.