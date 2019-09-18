Daily Report 221/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 18 September 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 17 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas placing concrete plates under the broken section of the bridge and workers from non-government-controlled areas repairing the metal section of the bridge.
- The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including water pipelines repairs between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.
Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints in Petrivske, restricting SMM’s access to its camera, and near Verkhnoshyrokivske, all in non-government-controlled areas.*
