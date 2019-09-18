18 Sep 2019

Daily Report 221/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 18 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (931.58 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 17 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas placing concrete plates under the broken section of the bridge and workers from non-government-controlled areas repairing the metal section of the bridge.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including water pipelines repairs between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints in Petrivske, restricting SMM’s access to its camera, and near Verkhnoshyrokivske, all in non-government-controlled areas.*

    Download the full report (PDF)

Contacts:

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

Iryna Korobko
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.