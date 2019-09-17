17 Sep 2019

Daily Report 220/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 17 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 16 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas completing asphalting of the road north of the broken section of the bridge, and workers from non-government-controlled areas cutting tree branches and repairing the metal sections of the bridge.

  • An SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted 38 anti-tank mines inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The Mission saw four weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all in non-government-controlled areas.

  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including power line repairs near Spartak.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints in Petrivske and near Verkhnoshyrokivske, all in non-government-controlled areas.

