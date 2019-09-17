Daily Report 220/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 17 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 16 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas completing asphalting of the road north of the broken section of the bridge, and workers from non-government-controlled areas cutting tree branches and repairing the metal sections of the bridge.

An SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted 38 anti-tank mines inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission saw four weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all in non-government-controlled areas.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including power line repairs near Spartak.