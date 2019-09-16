Daily Report 217/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 16 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 15 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 13 and 14 September, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 14 and 15 September, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM saw fresh damage due to small-arms fire to residential buildings in Yasynuvata and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas conducting works on the road north of the broken section of the bridge and saw members of the armed formations removing debris, and workers welding metal components on the upper part of the bridge.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines near the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including at the airport south of Luhansk city.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of essential civilian infrastructure and to enable the drilling of wells near Raivka.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko and Petrivske.*