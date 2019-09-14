14 Sep 2019

Daily Report 217/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 14 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of an injury caused to a woman in Staromykhailivka and saw damage to civilian houses due to shelling in the settlement.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas clearing debris north of and near the broken section of the bridge, and workers from non-government-controlled areas removing former firing positions and carrying out road repairs.

  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including power lines repair near Holmivskyi, sewage collection repair works near Novoluhanske, the drilling of wells in Raivka and maintenance works on the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a border crossing point near Izvaryne and at checkpoints in Petrivske and near Zaichenko, all in nongovernment-controlled areas.*

