Daily Report 217/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 13 September 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 13 Sep 2019 — View Original
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 12 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas conduct demining and clearing debris north of and near the broken section of the bridge, and workers from non-government-controlled areas removing broken parts of the metal section of the bridge and conducting road repairs.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored a transfer of persons convicted before the conflict from non-government- to government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.
- It monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including electrical works near Holmivskyi, sewage collection repair works near Novoluhanske, water infrastructure repairs near Zaitseve, and the drilling of wells in Raivka.
- The Mission monitored the security situation around “Kharkiv Pride” events.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint in Petrivske and a heavy weapons holding area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.*