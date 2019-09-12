12 Sep 2019

Daily Report 216/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 12 September 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 11 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • A man was injured due to a mine explosion near Ternove and a woman was injured due to shelling in Roza.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas conduct demining and clearing debris north of and near the broken section of the bridge and workers from non-government-controlled areas conduct demining activities and repairs to the metal section of the bridge. -The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted trains transporting probable coal wagons and fuel tanks in and near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka, near the border with the Russian Federation.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to essential civilian infrastructure, including power lines near Travneve and Holmivskyi.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a border crossing point near Dovzhanske and at checkpoints in Petrivske and Zaichenko, all in non-government-controlled areas.

