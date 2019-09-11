11 Sep 2019

Daily Report 215/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 11 September 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM saw damage to civilian houses due to shelling in Roza and damage to a school and a kindergarten in Kozatske.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers from government-controlled areas laying asphalt on the road north of the broken section of the bridge and members of the armed formations with metal detectors at the base of the broken section of the bridge.
  • The SMM observed military hardware inside the Petrivske disengagement area and recorded a ceasefire violation inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including power lines near Holmivskyi and in Horlivka.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints in Petrivske, restricting SMM’s access to its camera, and near Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

