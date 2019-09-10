10 Sep 2019

Daily Report 214/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 10 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (917.47 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • One woman was reportedly killed and another injured by an explosive device in Spartak.

  • A house was damaged by small-arms fire in Novoluhanske.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers laying asphalt on the road to the north of the broken section of the bridge.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini unmanned aerial vehicle near the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • The SMM observed military hardware inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The Mission again observed anti-tank mines near the Petrivske disengagement area and Dokuchaievsk.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint in Petrivske and on a road near Lisne.*

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.