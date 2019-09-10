Daily Report 214/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 10 September 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

One woman was reportedly killed and another injured by an explosive device in Spartak.

A house was damaged by small-arms fire in Novoluhanske.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw workers laying asphalt on the road to the north of the broken section of the bridge.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini unmanned aerial vehicle near the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM observed military hardware inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission again observed anti-tank mines near the Petrivske disengagement area and Dokuchaievsk.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including the Donetsk Filtration Station.