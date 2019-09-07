Daily Report 212/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 7 September 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A woman was injured by small-arms fire in Novoluhanske.

An explosion occurred near the SMM in Yasynuvata.

An SMM mini-UAV spotted houses burned by shelling in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The Mission spotted unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne for the first time.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including a phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne.