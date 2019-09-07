Daily Report 212/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 7 September 2019
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
A woman was injured by small-arms fire in Novoluhanske.
An explosion occurred near the SMM in Yasynuvata.
An SMM mini-UAV spotted houses burned by shelling in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.
The Mission spotted unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne for the first time.
The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including a phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne.
Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at border crossing points near Izvaryne and Sievernyi, at a checkpoint near Petrivske, and on a road near Roza.