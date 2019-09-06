Daily Report 211/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 6 September 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area the Mission saw the removal of concrete barriers and the widening of the road approaching the bridge.

The Mission saw 22 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all but one in nongovernment controlled areas.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including a water pipeline between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near Bezimenne.*