06 Sep 2019

Daily Report 211/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 6 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1011.02 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area the Mission saw the removal of concrete barriers and the widening of the road approaching the bridge.

  • The Mission saw 22 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all but one in nongovernment controlled areas.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including a water pipeline between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near Bezimenne.*

  • The SMM monitored protests outside the National Council Television and Radio Broadcasting in Kyiv and the General Consulate of the Russian Federation in Lviv.

