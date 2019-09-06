06 Sep 2019

Daily Report 210/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 5 September 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 06 Sep 2019
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • While conducting an impact site assessment in Pikuzy, the Mission heard small-arms fire and saw a bullet impact the ground close to its position.

  • The SMM saw damage to a shop due to gunfire in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

  • The SMM saw that structural components of and other items near the former forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were no longer present. It observed five members of the armed formations collecting garbage under the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including the drilling of water wells near Raivka.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near nongovernment-controlled Petrivske.*

