Daily Report 209/2019 issued by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on 4 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 3 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw that the former forward positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area continued to be dismantled.

It recorded ceasefire violations inside and outside the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in both government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including the drilling of water wells near Raivka.