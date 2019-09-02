02 Sep 2019

Daily Report 207/2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 1 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 30 and 31 August, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Between the evenings of 31 August and 1 September, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
  • On 30 August, the SMM saw fresh damage from shelling and gunfire in Pikuzy. On 1 September, while conducting an impact site assessment in the village, the Mission saw and heard an explosion 30m from its position.
  • The SMM saw that the former forward positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area continued to be dismantled.
  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of essential civilian infrastructure and to enable the drilling of wells near Raivka.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Petrivske, Lukove and Verkhnoshyrokivske, as well as at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.*

