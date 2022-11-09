Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 9 November 2022 - Ukraine, Central African Republic

(excerpt)

Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine now, our humanitarian colleagues there are concerned about an increasing number of incidents involving mines and explosive ordnance, particularly affecting people in areas where Ukraine recently regained control. Our colleagues say they received reports of at least five incidents in the first two days of November alone, all in the Kharkiv region, compared to four similar cases in the second half of October. Since the beginning of the war, hundreds of civilians have been killed, injured or maimed due to accidents involving explosive ordnance. Yesterday, for example, two people were killed and two others injured while doing repair work on a road in Chuhuivskyi District, in the part of the Kharkiv region recently retaken by Ukraine.

Accidents involving farmers that are trying to get back to their land — until recently under Russian control — are becoming increasingly common, our colleagues say. Aid organizations are supporting authorities to increase awareness about the risk of mines in Ukraine, which was already one of the world’s most mine-contaminated countries even before February. Together, the UN and our partners have reached more than 3 million people with critical information about the risk of mines, in addition to demining and services to support survivors. Authorities tell us that more than 150,000 explosive devices have already been removed and destroyed since March 2022, but there are millions more. Clearing landmines in Ukraine could take decades, they say.

Central African Republic

From the Central African Republic now, our peacekeeping colleagues tell us they are continuing to support the national authorities in preventing and reducing violence at the community level. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) says that preparations for the next phase of the programme to reduce violence at the community level are under way. The Mission has registered more than half of the 4,300 people — including 1,200 women — who will take part in it. This programme offers people, including young people, an alternative to violence through vocational training, income-generating activities, and voluntary surrender of weapons. Separately, the Mission is also helping to organize the Bangui Court of Appeal’s second criminal session of the year. Overall, the security situation in the country has remained relatively calm in the past few days, though tense in certain parts of the country. UN peacekeepers are patrolling to protect the population and to secure fragile areas, with nearly 1,700 patrols carried out over the past week, including some jointly done with the Central African armed forces.