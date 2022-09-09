Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 08 September 2022 - Ukraine, Ethiopia

(Excerpts)

Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, the Humanitarian Coordinator, Denise Brown, and the Emergency Coordinator for the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ukraine, Matthew Hollingworth, today condemned an attack that took place yesterday and killed and injured civilians who were queuing up to receive aid in the small village of Mala Tokmachka, in the Zaporizka oblast. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the centre that was hit had been used by local authorities to distribute assistance for civilians since the war started. When it was hit yesterday, food, hygiene kits and other supplies were being distributed. We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. It goes without saying that civilian infrastructure, including facilities where assistance is being provided, should never be targeted.

On the response front, earlier this week, on Monday we, along with our humanitarian colleagues, delivered a new convoy with 65 metric tonnes of relief items for people living in settlements close to the front lines in Donetska oblast. The six-truck convoy brought food, water, medical and hygiene kits, and tarpaulins that will cover the immediate needs for over 5,000 people in about four towns. Across Ukraine, nearly 13 million people have received critical humanitarian assistance since this phase of the war began earlier this year. But, only about 1 million people have received assistance in non-Government-controlled areas, and that continues to be a great challenge for us. We continue our negotiations to make sure to seek free and unimpeded access so we can support people on both sides of the front line.

Ethiopia

Turning to Ethiopia, with a link to the conflict in Ukraine, the World Food Programme’s first humanitarian shipment of grain from Ukraine that was delivered under the Black Sea Grain Initiative has started to arrive in Ethiopia. As you will recall, the MV Brave Commander arrived in Djibouti on 30 August, and this is one of the vessels that the Secretary-General was able to see in the Bosphorus. WFP says the grain will support one month of assistance for over 1.5 million people who have been displaced by drought and conflict. The grain is currently being unloaded in WFP’s main warehouse in the city of Adama and will be distributed in the coming weeks. Conflict, drought and rising costs are driving food insecurity across Ethiopia. With 20 million people in need of food aid in Ethiopia, the World Food Programme says supply chain stability is critical to its work.

Also on Ethiopia, we’re being told by our humanitarian colleagues that fighting in the north of the country continues to impact vulnerable people and the delivery of aid. In parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, tens of thousands of people are reportedly being displaced by fighting and insecurity. There have been no humanitarian convoy movements into Tigray since 23 August. This is preventing the delivery of supplies, including additional fertilizer for the upcoming planting season. The twice-weekly UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights between Addis Ababa and Mekelle have also been halted since 25 August. Within Tigray, we continue to distribute available fertilizers and other aid, as much as we can.

On a positive note, our partners were able to reach a site hosting internally displaced people in the Benishangul Gumuz region of western Ethiopia for the first time in more than one year. They provided water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, emergency health supplies, dignity kits and other items. In eastern and southern Ethiopia, the drought continues, with more than 16 million people targeted for humanitarian assistance. In Ethiopia, more than 8 million people impacted by drought have received food aid this year.