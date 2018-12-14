Crossing the Line of Contact: Monitoring Report, November 2018 [EN/UK]

INTRODUCTION

This report provides the results of the November 2018 round of the survey1 conducted by Charitable Foundation «The Right to Protection» (R2P) at the five entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) to the non-government controlled area (NGCA). The survey has been administered on a regular basis since June 2017. The EECPs are located in Donetsk (Maiorske, Marinka, Hnutove and Novotroitske) and Luhansk (Stanytsia Luhanska) Oblasts. This survey is a part of the monitoring of human rights violations of the conflict-affected population within the framework of the project «Advocacy, Protection and Legal Assistance to the Internally Displaced Population of Ukraine» implemented by R2P with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The purpose of the survey is to explore the motivations and concerns of those travelling between the NGCA and the government-controlled area (GCA), as well as the conditions and risks associated with crossing the line of contact through the EECPs. It should be noted that survey results should not be directly extrapolated onto the entire population crossing the checkpoints, but they help identify needs, gaps and trends, and provide an evidentiary basis for advocacy efforts. The data collection methodology was the same at all EECPs.

R2P monitors surveyed civilians in the pedestrian and vehicle lines in the direction of both the GCA and NGCA on the government-controlled side of EECPs. The survey was conducted anonymously and on a voluntary basis.

All persons interviewed for the survey were informed about its purpose. This report is based on data collected during 43 visits to the five EECPs. This reporting period was also influenced by poor weather and reconstruction activity at Hnutove, Maiorske, Novotroitske and Stanytsia Luhanska EECPs.

OVERALL SUMMARY

• The number of respondents over 60 years old increased by 9%, for a total of 63%. The increase could be due to the demand for pensioners to pass physical identification. Women over 60 continues to be the largest share of respondents – 42%.

• The vast majority of respondents (90%) were NGCA residents. The trend of GCA residents having far fewer reasons to travel across the line of contact than NGCA residents remains unchanged.

• During the reporting period, reconstruction at Novotroitske and Stanytsia Luhanska EECP was still in progress. Some temporary inconveniences (protracted crossing procedure at Novotroitske EECP, non-operating latrines at Stanytsia Luhanska etc.) have occurred due to the held activities.

• Reconstruction at Hnutove EECP began on November 5. Reconstruction at Maiorske EECP started on November 15.

• The number of buses at Marinka EECP was increased, reducing the waiting time at the «zero» checkpoint.

Consequently, the level of concern expressed by respondents at this EECP considerably decreased.

• Weather deterioration significantly increased the risk of injuries at Stanytsia Luhanska and Hnutove EECP due to the poor condition of the wooden ramps across the damaged bridge and the lack of road surface maintenance.

• The level of concern regarding shelling and shooting at Maiorske remained the highest among five EECPs (16%).