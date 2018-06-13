Crossing the Line of Contact: Monitoring Report, May 2018 [EN/UK]

INTRODUCTION

This report provides the results of the May 2018 round of the survey conducted by the Charitable Foundation «The Right to Protection» (R2P) at the five entryexit checkpoints (EECPs) to the nongovernment-controlled area (NGCA) administered on a regular basis since June 2017. The EECPs are located in Donetsk (Maiorske, Marinka, Hnutove and Novotroitske) and Luhansk (Stanytsia Luhanska) Oblasts. The survey is a part of the monitoring of violations of the human rights of the conflict-affected population within the framework of the project «Advocacy, Protection and Legal Assistance to the Internally Displaced Population of Ukraine» implemented by R2P with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The purpose of the survey is to explore the reasons and concerns of those travelling between the NGCA and the government-controlled area (GCA), as well as the conditions and risks associated with crossing the line of contact through the EECPs. It should be noted that the survey results should not be directly extrapolated onto the entire population crossing the checkpoints.

Instead it helps identify needs, gaps and trends, and provides an evidentiary basis for advocacy efforts. The data collection methodology was the same at all EECPs. R2P monitors surveyed civilians queuing at the government-controlled side of EECPs in the lines for pedestrians and for vehicles traveling towards both the GCA and NGCA. The survey was conducted anonymously and on a voluntary basis. All persons interviewed for the survey were informed about its purpose. This report is based on data collected from 2 to 30 May 2018 during 43 visits to the five EECPs.

This reporting period was characterized by intensified hostilities at the line of contact, the beginning of the Independent External Evaluation (exams for admission to universities) and warming weather.