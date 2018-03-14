Crossing the Line of Contact - Monitoring Report, February 2018 [EN/UK]

Introduction

This report provides the results of the February 2018 round of the survey conducted by the Charitable Foundation «The Right to Protection» (R2P) at the five entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) with the non-government-controlled area (NGCA) administered on a regular basis since June 2017. The survey is a part of the monitoring of violations of the rights of the conflict-affected population within the framework of the project «Advocacy, Protection and Legal Assistance to the Internally Displaced Population of Ukraine» implemented by R2P with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The purpose of the survey is to explore the reasons and concerns of those travelling between the NGCA and the governmentcontrolled area (GCA), as well as the conditions and risks associated with crossing the line of contact through the EECPs. The information collected in the survey helps identify needs, gaps and trends, and provides an evidentiary basis for advocacy efforts.

This report is based on data collected during February 2018, characterized by the deteriorating winter weather conditions, as well as temporary partial restrictions of movement through Maiorske EECP from the GCA side due to a police operation against illegal transport operators in late February.