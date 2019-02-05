Crossing the Line of Contact: Checkpoint Survey Annual Report, February-December 2018 [EN/UK]

INTRODUCTION

This report covers the February to December 2018 period of the survey1 conducted by the Charitable Foundation «The Right to Protection» (R2P) at the five entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) to the non-government-controlled area (NGCA).

The survey has been administered on a regular basis since June 2017. The survey is part of the monitoring of violations of rights of the conflict-affected population within the framework of the project «Advocacy, Protection and Legal Assistance to the Internally Displaced Population of Ukraine» implemented by R2P with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The objective of the survey is to explore the motivations and concerns of those travelling between the NGCA and the government-controlled area (GCA), as well as the conditions and risks associated with crossing the line of contact through EECPs. During the reporting period, respondents faced seasonal weather changes that significantly affected crossing conditions and seasonal changes of the operating schedule at all EECPs. The second half of 2018 was characterized by reconstruction at all five EECPs. While the process itself causes temporary inconveniences to the travellers, the final results bring positive changes.

OVERALL SUMMARY

• SBGS statistics2 shows continuous growth in the number of crossings over the years 2016 (8.569 millions), 2017 (11.842 millions) and 2018 (13.620 millions).

• Reconstruction, seasonal changes in weather and EECP operations are the key influences on the severity of protection risks faced by persons of concern.

• The reasons for crossing the line of contact were strongly affected by administrative burdens imposed by the government of Ukraine. Massive suspensions of social payments starting in May 2018 compelled thousands of people to travel through the line of contact for this reason.

• Stanytsia Luhanska, the only EECP in Luhansk Oblast, is one of the busiest among the five. Even though reconstruction initiated and funded by Oblast administrations generally increased its capacity, launching another EECP in the Oblast is a high priority.

• As in 2017, long waiting times remained the most articulated concern in 2018.

Other common issues were related to infrastructure: poor condition of roads, pedestrian areas or the bridge, poor waiting conditions and the need to walk a long distance. In addition, there are no equipped bus stations at EECPs: there is no appropriate place for waiting and no bus schedule at all EECPs except Stanytsia Luhanska.

• Reconstruction of each of the five EECPs commenced in the second half of 2018. This significantly improved the situation at Mariinka, Novotroitske and Stanytsia Luhanska EECPs, where it started earlier, decreasing the level of concern.

• Though shelling and shooting incidents in the vicinity of EECPs are regularly reported, the level of concern was relatively low at all EECPs except Maiorske. R2P monitors noted that over time civilians became so inured to shelling that it rarely elicits any reaction.