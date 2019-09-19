19 Sep 2019

Crossing the Line of Contact, August 2019 Snapshot [EN/UK]

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Right to Protection
Published on 31 Aug 2019
Download PDF (290.03 KB)English version
Download PDF (326.99 KB)Ukrainian version

1,283,000 CROSSINGS

▪ Maiorske EECP* was closed on 28/08/2019 from 13:15 to 14:20 due to the “red” alert. According to the people traveling from NGCA, they had to wait on the checkpoint without a bomb shelter during the alert. Civilians in GCA were evacuated from the EECP.

▪ UNHCR with support from its partner NGO Proliska launched an electric car at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP to transport most vulnerable pedestrians: 75+, people with disabilities, pregnant women and children. The electric car operates daily from 7 AM to 5 PM and can transport up to 400 people a day.

▪ By the end of August, the demining process in the vicinity of Stanytsia Luhanska EECP was completed in GCA, preparations for the reconstruction of the bridge are in progress.

▪ The number of respondents who were accompanying minors (mostly (90%) - NGCA residents) reached 15%, which is 8% more than the average for previous months of 2019. Older people were less likely to travel with children (6% compared to 37% of respondents aged 18-34). Such respondents had substantially different reasons for crossing, as seen on the chart.

