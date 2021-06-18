Crossing the Contact Line May 2021 Snapshot [EN/UK]

This month, crossing the contact line remained possible only through two EECPs: Novotroitske in Donetska Oblast and Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhanska Oblast, at a level considerably below the pre-COVID period. According to Joint Forces Operation data and R2P monitoring, the number of people crossing the contact line was without significant difference in May compared to April: over 52,000 in both months.

On 31 May, in Donetska Oblast there were 185 people on the list for crossing. About sixty people were waiting from 09:00 on NGCA arrived at Novotroitske just before the closure. According to them, such a delay on NGCA was caused by a thorough search of personal belongings (cosmetics bags, underwear, first aid kits, etc.), to the point that some people were forced to undress to their underwear for manual inspection.

Reconstruction at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP has begun.

It is planned to update the infrastructure of the EECP on the model of Novotroitske EECP (Administrative Service Center, sheds, etc.). In this regard, people face inconveniences: private laboratories were moved closer to the roadway, the benches near the laboratories were removed, there were no sheds and the sidewalk road was broken. The repair work will last until the end of the summer.

During May, 4,392 vulnerable elderly persons were provided with transport support at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP by the NGO “Proliska” e-vehicle.