Crossing the Contact Line: May 2019 Snapshot [EN/UK]

▪ In the GCA three elderly persons died while crossing the contact line in May (2 of them died at Marinka and 1 at Maiorske EECP).

Preliminary information suggests that the causes of death in all these incidents were related to heart diseases.

▪ Due to the temperature increase and stuffiness under the sheds, the number of people fainting at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP continues to grow (7-10 persons per day).

▪ The water supply issue at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP remains unsolved.

Continuous lack of potable water at the EECP is especially acute due to the weather changes.

▪ Since May 13 SBGS servicemen at Marinka EECP are required to manually fill the tickets for passing the EECP in addition to checking the permits for crossing the contact line. It significantly slows down the crossing procedure.

▪ SBGS at Stanytsia Luhanska continues to restrict the movement of people who are charging elderlies and persons with impaired mobility for transporting them through the EECP. Due to the restrictions these people have to walk a great distance themselves.

▪ The SBGS representatives received instructions to ensure the expedited crossing of schoolers from the NGCA who are travelling through the contact line to pass the External Independent Testing.