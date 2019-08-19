19 Aug 2019

Crossing the Contact Line: July 2019 Snapshot [EN/UK]

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (225.4 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (225.93 KB)Ukrainian version

1,297,000 CROSSINGS

▪ PUI* reported about the increase in the number of people seeking medical assistance at Marinka EECP. The number of people fainting at Stanytsia Luhanska is still alarmingly high. On July 1-3 this number was in peak, surpassing 80 persons per day.

▪ A free bus route for older people and people with disabilities at Stanytsia Luhanska was launched in the GCA by Luhansk Oblast administration on July 15. The share of complaints about long distance to walk at this EECP decreased by 43% (from 73% in June to 30% in July), following the launch.

▪On July 21 at around 12:00 an unexploded mine was found by the SES at Maiorske EECP, causing a suspension of operation on July 21 (partially) and 22.

▪ Minor changes in demographics were observed in comparison to June. The share of younger respondents increased by 8% due to the vacation season (vacation was one of the three most common reasons for crossings among respondents aged 18-34 in July).

▪ The share of respondents who were concerned about long waiting times in July was 10% higher than in June. The sharpest increase was at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP (9% to 56%).

