Crossing the Contact Line January 2021 Snapshot [EN/UK]

On 5 January, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted changes to the Resolution №1236, according to which it is allowed to test persons arriving from NGCA for COVID-19 not only by PCR, but also by using a rapid antigen test. Donetska and Luhanska Regional State Administrations were instructed to ensure the functioning of necessary testing points at EECPs. The rapid test will be free of charge for Ukrainian citizens. The tests were purchased at the expense of the state budget, the Ministry of Health signed an order on the distribution of 1.8 million tests. In case of a negative result, the data is automatically displayed in “Vdoma” app and the person is released from self-isolation. As of the end of January, 156 people took advantage of the opportunity to pass a rapid test for COVID-19 at Novotroitske EECP. Meanwhile, Stanytsia Luhanska EECP was not provided with rapid tests, therefore people crossing the сontact line in the GCA direction at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP had to pay for passing PCR test in two private laboratories located at the EECP.