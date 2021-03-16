Crossing the Contact Line February 2021 Snapshot [EN/UK]

During the month, crossing the contact line remained possible only through two EECPs: Novotroitske in Donetska Oblast and Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhanska Oblast, at a level considerably below the pre-COVID period. The number of people crossing the contact line increased in February compared to January by 31 percent: 39,497 and 27,480 respectively.

At the end of February, it was still not possible to take free-of-charge rapid COVID-19 tests at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP, despite governmental instructions. PCR tests for COVID-19 could only be done at one’s own expense in three different private laboratories located at the EECP. At Novotroitske EECP in Donetska Oblast, of those who crossed 518 (87%) people took advantage of the opportunity to pass a rapid test for COVID-19.

Visiting relatives remained the main reason for crossing in both directions, including for people crossing into GCA. NGCA residents also crossed EECPs for reasons of cash withdrawal, issues of pension or social payments, and documentation issues. In February 2020, visiting relatives was only the third widespread reason for crossing into GCA, after pension recovery and cash withdrawal.

R2P monitors’ assistance: R2P facilitated 120 requests for crossing from GCA residents through the fasttrack procedure. Also, R2P assisted about 800 persons with installing the “Vdoma” app.